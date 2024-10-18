Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Lake Street Capital dropped their price objective on Evogene from $30.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 23rd.

Evogene Trading Down 16.1 %

NASDAQ EVGN opened at $2.14 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.35. Evogene has a 12-month low of $2.14 and a 12-month high of $10.40. The company has a market cap of $88.20 million, a P/E ratio of -4.65 and a beta of 1.40.

Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.94). Evogene had a negative net margin of 210.26% and a negative return on equity of 72.33%. The business had revenue of $0.91 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Evogene stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in shares of Evogene Ltd. (NASDAQ:EVGN – Free Report) by 30.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 91,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 21,500 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned 0.22% of Evogene worth $69,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Evogene Company Profile

Evogene Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a computational biology company. It focuses on product discovery and development in life-science based industries, including human health and agriculture, through the use of its Computational Predictive Biology (CPB) platform. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture, Human Health, and Industrial Applications.

