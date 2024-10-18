Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) Reaches New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

Exchange Income Co. (TSE:EIF – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$54.87 and last traded at C$54.87, with a volume of 66985 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$53.95.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Exchange Income from C$66.00 to C$68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. ATB Capital lifted their target price on Exchange Income from C$66.00 to C$67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Exchange Income from C$61.50 to C$62.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Exchange Income from C$65.00 to C$69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$65.28.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 171.03, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$50.09 and a 200 day moving average of C$47.75. The firm has a market cap of C$2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.24, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 2.04.

Exchange Income (TSE:EIF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.78 by C$0.02. Exchange Income had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 4.44%. The business had revenue of C$660.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$677.10 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Exchange Income Co. will post 3.9962963 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.70%. Exchange Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 109.09%.

Exchange Income Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. The company Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing segments. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers fixed wing and rotary wing, medevac, passenger, charter, freight, and auxiliary services; and operates two flight schools and trains pilots.

