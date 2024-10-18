Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) PT Raised to $44.00 at Barclays

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) had its target price raised by Barclays from $41.00 to $44.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on EXC. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Exelon from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Exelon from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Exelon in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Exelon from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Exelon from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Exelon presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.33.

NASDAQ:EXC opened at $40.77 on Tuesday. Exelon has a 52-week low of $33.35 and a 52-week high of $41.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.49. The company has a market capitalization of $40.77 billion, a PE ratio of 17.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.53.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.98 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 9.40%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Exelon will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. Exelon’s payout ratio is 65.52%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Black Diamond Financial LLC lifted its position in Exelon by 2.0% during the second quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 14,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Exelon by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in Exelon by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 9,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Exelon by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

