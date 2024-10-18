FANG FY2024 EPS Forecast Decreased by Capital One Financial

Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Capital One Financial reduced their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Diamondback Energy in a research note issued on Wednesday, October 16th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now anticipates that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings of $17.80 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $18.05. The consensus estimate for Diamondback Energy’s current full-year earnings is $19.08 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Diamondback Energy’s Q1 2025 earnings at $3.86 EPS.

FANG has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays raised Diamondback Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $216.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. KeyCorp cut their price target on Diamondback Energy from $225.00 to $216.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $195.00 target price on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $243.00 to $236.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $245.00 to $237.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Diamondback Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.32.

Diamondback Energy Price Performance

Shares of FANG stock opened at $183.96 on Friday. Diamondback Energy has a 1 year low of $145.70 and a 1 year high of $214.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $186.67 and its 200-day moving average is $194.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.37, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.89.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.51 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 37.51% and a return on equity of 19.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.68 EPS.

Institutional Trading of Diamondback Energy

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Diamondback Energy by 178.1% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 30,532 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $6,112,000 after purchasing an additional 19,552 shares in the last quarter. Central Valley Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the first quarter valued at about $1,801,000. Cullen Investment Group LTD. raised its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 33.5% during the third quarter. Cullen Investment Group LTD. now owns 11,978 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,065,000 after acquiring an additional 3,008 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC boosted its position in Diamondback Energy by 2,768.9% during the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 4,332 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $883,000 after purchasing an additional 4,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Homestead Advisers Corp acquired a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $87,940,000. 90.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Diamondback Energy news, major shareholder Lyndal Greth sold 13,212,830 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total value of $2,313,698,661.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,037,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $181,732,485.09. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a $2.34 dividend. This is a boost from Diamondback Energy’s previous None dividend of $2.26. This represents a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is currently 20.29%.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

