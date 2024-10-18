Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG) SVP Garland Williams Sells 1,118 Shares

Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Free Report) SVP Garland Williams sold 1,118 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.22, for a total transaction of $224,963.96. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $378,696.04. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Ferguson Trading Up 1.1 %

FERG opened at $205.09 on Friday. Ferguson plc has a twelve month low of $147.62 and a twelve month high of $225.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of $200.65 and a 200-day moving average of $205.28. The stock has a market cap of $41.17 billion, a PE ratio of 24.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Get Ferguson alerts:

Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 17th. The company reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $7.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.01 billion. Ferguson had a return on equity of 36.53% and a net margin of 5.85%. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.77 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ferguson plc will post 9.86 EPS for the current year.

Ferguson Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Ferguson

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. Ferguson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.05%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FERG. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Ferguson during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ferguson during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Ferguson during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ferguson in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in Ferguson by 2,462.5% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FERG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Ferguson from $211.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Ferguson from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Ferguson from $203.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Ferguson from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ferguson from $228.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $232.29.

View Our Latest Analysis on FERG

Ferguson Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ferguson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferguson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.