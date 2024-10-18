Ferrovial (NASDAQ:FER) Sees Strong Trading Volume – What’s Next?

Ferrovial SE (NASDAQ:FERGet Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Friday . 63,350 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 144% from the previous session’s volume of 25,934 shares.The stock last traded at $42.15 and had previously closed at $41.98.

Ferrovial Stock Up 0.9 %

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.57.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ferrovial

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Susquehanna International Securities Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Ferrovial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $228,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ferrovial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $307,000. Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new position in shares of Ferrovial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $352,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ferrovial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $370,000. Finally, Rathbones Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ferrovial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $483,000.

Ferrovial SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, construction, financing, operation, and maintenance of transport infrastructure and urban services internationally. It operates through four segments: Construction, Toll Roads, Airports, and Energy Infrastructures and Mobility. The company designs and executes various public and private works, including the construction of public infrastructure; and develops, finances, and operates toll roads.

