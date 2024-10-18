Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDHY) Shares Bought by OmniStar Financial Group Inc.

OmniStar Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDHY – Free Report) by 150.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,435 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,091 shares during the quarter. Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF accounts for 1.6% of OmniStar Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. owned 0.68% of Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF worth $2,145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 4,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 888 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Freestate Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $286,000. Finally, Breakwater Capital Group bought a new position in Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF during the first quarter worth $318,000.

Get Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF alerts:

Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF Stock Performance

Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $49.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,112. Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $44.64 and a twelve month high of $49.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $49.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.28.

Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF (FDHY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund using a quantitative screen to select high-yield bonds issued by US and foreign corporations. The fund seeks a high level of income, and may also seek capital appreciation.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.