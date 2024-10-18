Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDLO) Hits New 1-Year High – Should You Buy?

Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDLO – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $62.21 and last traded at $62.18, with a volume of 14094 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $62.00.

Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.48 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $60.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.70.

Institutional Trading of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Verity Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 28,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 145,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,292,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares in the last quarter.

About Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF

The Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (FDLO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity U.S. Low Volatility Factor index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US stocks selected for low volatility of returns and earnings. FDLO was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.

Further Reading

