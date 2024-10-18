Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein Purchases 626 Shares

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein bought 626 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $88.25 per share, for a total transaction of $55,244.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 10,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $917,535.25. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Fidelity National Information Services stock opened at $89.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $50.02 billion, a PE ratio of -8.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $82.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.45. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.91 and a 12 month high of $90.29.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.13. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 13.63%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is -14.08%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on FIS shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fidelity National Information Services currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.90.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the third quarter worth about $223,000. Stonegate Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 20,666 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,731,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Sonoma Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sonoma Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,205 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,407,000. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 12.8% during the third quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 10,506 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $880,000 after buying an additional 1,193 shares during the period. 96.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

