Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND) is Sard Wealth Management Group LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Sard Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 489,972 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,603 shares during the period. Fidelity Total Bond ETF comprises 15.1% of Sard Wealth Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Sard Wealth Management Group LLC owned about 0.25% of Fidelity Total Bond ETF worth $22,901,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FBND. Country Trust Bank lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 5,960,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,816,000 after acquiring an additional 672,872 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 4,042,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,958,000 after buying an additional 353,138 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,824,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,818,000 after purchasing an additional 825,448 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 4,145.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,544,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,692,000 after purchasing an additional 3,461,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Wealth Management Inc boosted its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. Legacy Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,874,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,149,000 after acquiring an additional 65,956 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA FBND traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $46.15. 169,764 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,337,324. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.60 and its 200-day moving average is $45.58. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $42.45 and a 12-month high of $47.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 0.19.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Profile

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

