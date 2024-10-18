Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ) Hits New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

Fiera Capital Co. (TSE:FSZ – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$9.16 and last traded at C$9.16, with a volume of 39935 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$8.94.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FSZ. National Bank Financial lowered Fiera Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 28th. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Fiera Capital from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. National Bankshares lowered shares of Fiera Capital from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Monday, July 29th. TD Securities cut their price target on Fiera Capital from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Fiera Capital from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$7.89.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$800.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.89, a P/E/G ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$7.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$7.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 259.56.

Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C$0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.19 by C$0.04. Fiera Capital had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 22.95%. The firm had revenue of C$164.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$160.80 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Fiera Capital Co. will post 1.0905563 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer John Valentini sold 122,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.46, for a total transaction of C$913,347.75. In other news, Senior Officer John Valentini sold 122,500 shares of Fiera Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.46, for a total value of C$913,347.75. Also, insider FIERA CAPITAL S.E.C. sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.30, for a total transaction of C$73,049.00. Insiders sold a total of 207,400 shares of company stock valued at $1,601,622 in the last three months. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.

