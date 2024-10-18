Finance of America Companies (NYSE:FOA) Stock Price Up 4.6% – Time to Buy?

Finance of America Companies Inc. (NYSE:FOA – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 4.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $10.95 and last traded at $10.77. 3,633 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 21,528 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.30.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, UBS Group decreased their price target on Finance of America Companies from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 5th.

Get Finance of America Companies alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on FOA

Finance of America Companies Trading Down 1.0 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.55. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.00 and a beta of 1.08.

Finance of America Companies (NYSE:FOA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $79.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.15) EPS. Research analysts expect that Finance of America Companies Inc. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Finance of America Companies

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FOA. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Finance of America Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Finance of America Companies by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 112,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in Finance of America Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. 97.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Finance of America Companies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Finance of America Companies Inc a financial service holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of a retirement solutions platform in the United States. It operates through two segments: Retirement Solutions and Portfolio Management. The Retirement Solutions segment engages in the loan origination activities comprising home equity conversion, proprietary reverse, and hybrid mortgage loans for senior homeowners.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Finance of America Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Finance of America Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.