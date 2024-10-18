Financial Review: Nebius Group (NBIS) versus The Competition

Nebius Group (NASDAQ:NBIS – Get Free Report) is one of 112 public companies in the “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Nebius Group to similar companies based on the strength of its valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Nebius Group and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nebius Group -2.08% 9.52% 4.60% Nebius Group Competitors -13.19% -22.93% -3.76%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Nebius Group and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nebius Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Nebius Group Competitors 909 4697 10640 305 2.62

Insider and Institutional Ownership

As a group, “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies have a potential upside of 8.41%. Given Nebius Group’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Nebius Group has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

21.9% of Nebius Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.0% of shares of all “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies are owned by institutional investors. 17.7% of shares of all “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Nebius Group has a beta of 2.63, indicating that its share price is 163% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nebius Group’s competitors have a beta of 1.31, indicating that their average share price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Nebius Group and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Nebius Group $8.92 billion $221.50 million -33.23 Nebius Group Competitors $10.99 billion $1.91 billion -37,489.97

Nebius Group’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Nebius Group. Nebius Group is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

About Nebius Group

Nebius Group N.V., a technology company, builds intelligent products and services powered by machine learning and other technologies to help consumers and businesses navigate the online and offline world. The company’s services include Nebius AI, an AI-centric cloud platform that offers infrastructure and computing capability for AI deployment and machine-learning oriented solutions; and Toloka AI that offers generative AI (GenAI) solutions at every stage of the GenAI lifecycle, such as data annotation and generation, model training and fine-tuning, and quality assessment of large language model for accuracy and reliability. It also offers Avride, an autonomous driving solution which targets ride-hailing, logistics, e-commerce, and food/grocery delivery as application domains, as well as focuses on autonomous vehicles and delivery robots; and TripleTen, an EdTech service that prepares specialists for STEM roles, and equipping them with essential technology skills. The company was formerly known as Yandex N.V. and changed its name to Nebius Group N.V. in August 2024. Nebius Group N.V. was founded in 1989 and is based in Schiphol, the Netherlands.

