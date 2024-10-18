First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.06, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $26.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.65 million. First Community had a net margin of 11.60% and a return on equity of 8.33%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS.

First Community Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ FCCO opened at $23.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $177.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.23 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.92. First Community has a one year low of $15.40 and a one year high of $23.76.

First Community Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 29th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 29th. First Community’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.96%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of First Community from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st.

About First Community

First Community Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Community Bank that provides various commercial and retail banking products and services to small-to-medium sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates through Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit segments.

