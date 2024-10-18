First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.06, Zacks reports. First Community had a net margin of 11.60% and a return on equity of 8.33%. The firm had revenue of $26.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS.
First Community Stock Performance
Shares of FCCO stock opened at $23.21 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.92. First Community has a 52 week low of $15.40 and a 52 week high of $23.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.07 million, a PE ratio of 16.23 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.
First Community Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 29th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. First Community’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.96%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
About First Community
First Community Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Community Bank that provides various commercial and retail banking products and services to small-to-medium sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates through Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit segments.
