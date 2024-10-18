First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) Reaches New 1-Year High on Earnings Beat

First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $17.61 and last traded at $17.37, with a volume of 3540910 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $16.71.

The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.04. First Horizon had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 14.03%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $821.63 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share.

First Horizon Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.96%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FHN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of First Horizon in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. StockNews.com upgraded First Horizon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on First Horizon from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on First Horizon from $18.50 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on shares of First Horizon from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.69.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Horizon

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Horizon by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 57,574,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $886,640,000 after purchasing an additional 627,730 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in First Horizon by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,389,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $510,782,000 after buying an additional 3,870,946 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 28.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 15,515,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $244,647,000 after buying an additional 3,470,346 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 46.5% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 14,370,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $226,626,000 after buying an additional 4,558,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of First Horizon by 5.2% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 14,025,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $221,187,000 after acquiring an additional 692,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.28% of the company’s stock.

First Horizon Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.83 and its 200 day moving average is $15.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.88.

First Horizon Company Profile

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through Regional Banking and Specialty Banking segments. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

