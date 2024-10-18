First Niles Financial (OTCMKTS:FNFI) vs. Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS) Critical Comparison

First Niles Financial (OTCMKTS:FNFI – Get Free Report) and Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS – Get Free Report) are both financial services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, risk and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

First Niles Financial has a beta of 0.38, meaning that its share price is 62% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hingham Institution for Savings has a beta of 1, meaning that its share price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares First Niles Financial and Hingham Institution for Savings’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Niles Financial N/A N/A N/A Hingham Institution for Savings 10.10% 2.23% 0.20%

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Niles Financial $10.31 million N/A $810,000.00 N/A N/A Hingham Institution for Savings $55.55 million 10.26 $26.37 million $9.40 28.23

This table compares First Niles Financial and Hingham Institution for Savings”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Hingham Institution for Savings has higher revenue and earnings than First Niles Financial.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

49.3% of Hingham Institution for Savings shares are held by institutional investors. 23.4% of First Niles Financial shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

First Niles Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. Hingham Institution for Savings pays an annual dividend of $2.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. Hingham Institution for Savings pays out 26.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Hingham Institution for Savings has raised its dividend for 17 consecutive years.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for First Niles Financial and Hingham Institution for Savings, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Niles Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A Hingham Institution for Savings 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Hingham Institution for Savings beats First Niles Financial on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First Niles Financial

First Niles Financial, Inc. operates as a holding company for the Home Federal Savings and Loan Association of Niles that provides various banking products and services in Ohio, the United States. The company offers personal and business checking and savings, money market deposit, and Christmas club accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also provides various loans, including mortgage and consumer loans, home equity lines of credit, and commercial loans and lines of credit. In addition, the company provides e-statement, and night depository services; debit and ATM cards; safe deposit boxes; direct deposits; I.R.A. certificates of deposit and savings accounts; and online banking services. First Niles Financial, Inc. was founded in 1897 and is based in Niles, Ohio.

About Hingham Institution for Savings

Hingham Institution for Savings provides various financial products and services to individuals and small businesses in the United States. It offers savings, checking, money market, demand, and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company provides commercial and residential real estate, construction, home equity, commercial, consumer, and mortgage loans. In addition, it offers ATMs, debit cards, and Internet-based banking services. The company offers its services through a network of offices in Boston; Washington, D.C.; and San Francisco Bay Area. Hingham Institution for Savings was incorporated in 1834 and is headquartered in Hingham, Massachusetts.

