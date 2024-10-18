First Trust Energy AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXN) Trading 0.5% Higher – Here’s What Happened

First Trust Energy AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXNGet Free Report)’s share price was up 0.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $16.65 and last traded at $16.64. Approximately 608,986 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 1,888,776 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.55.

The company has a market capitalization of $582.40 million, a PE ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.81 and a 200 day moving average of $17.83.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FXN. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Energy AlphaDEX Fund in the second quarter worth about $54,000. D.B. Root & Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Energy AlphaDEX Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $188,000. Bright Futures Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Energy AlphaDEX Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $199,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Energy AlphaDEX Fund by 219.7% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 8,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Energy AlphaDEX Fund by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 12,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 607 shares in the last quarter.

The First Trust Energy AlphaDEX Fund (FXN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the StrataQuant Energy index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US energy stocks. The underlying index uses multi-factor selection and tiered equal-weighting. FXN was launched on May 8, 2007 and is managed by First Trust.

