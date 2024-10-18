First Trust Growth Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTGS) is Sweet Financial Partners LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Sweet Financial Partners LLC cut its stake in First Trust Growth Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTGS – Free Report) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 311,260 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,360 shares during the quarter. First Trust Growth Strength ETF makes up approximately 2.1% of Sweet Financial Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Sweet Financial Partners LLC owned approximately 1.29% of First Trust Growth Strength ETF worth $9,718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Growth Strength ETF by 360.2% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,787,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,548,000 after buying an additional 1,399,347 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in First Trust Growth Strength ETF by 270.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 663,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,249,000 after acquiring an additional 484,672 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Growth Strength ETF by 632.4% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 495,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,469,000 after acquiring an additional 427,822 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust Growth Strength ETF by 120.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 612,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,679,000 after acquiring an additional 334,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Growth Strength ETF by 193.4% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 425,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,995,000 after purchasing an additional 280,746 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:FTGS opened at $31.97 on Friday. First Trust Growth Strength ETF has a one year low of $22.69 and a one year high of $32.17. The stock has a market cap of $773.67 million, a PE ratio of 20.80 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.41.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th were given a dividend of $0.021 per share. This is a boost from First Trust Growth Strength ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th.

The First Trust Growth Strength ETF (FTGS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the The Growth Strength index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of 50 well-capitalized, large-cap companies with strong market positions in the US. The fund uses various fundamental metrics to select growth equities.

