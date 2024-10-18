First Trust Growth Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTGS) Shares Sold by Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC

Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC lowered its position in First Trust Growth Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTGS – Free Report) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,205 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,279 shares during the quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC owned 0.19% of First Trust Growth Strength ETF worth $1,443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTGS. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Growth Strength ETF in the 1st quarter worth $264,000. RiverTree Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Growth Strength ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. RiverTree Advisors LLC now owns 296,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,090,000 after buying an additional 6,162 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Growth Strength ETF in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. OneAscent Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Growth Strength ETF in the 1st quarter worth $497,000. Finally, Barry Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Growth Strength ETF in the 1st quarter worth $293,000.

First Trust Growth Strength ETF Stock Performance

FTGS opened at $31.97 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.91 and a 200-day moving average of $30.41. The company has a market capitalization of $773.67 million, a P/E ratio of 20.80 and a beta of 1.11. First Trust Growth Strength ETF has a 1-year low of $22.69 and a 1-year high of $32.17.

First Trust Growth Strength ETF Increases Dividend

First Trust Growth Strength ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were given a $0.021 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. This is an increase from First Trust Growth Strength ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01.

The First Trust Growth Strength ETF (FTGS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the The Growth Strength index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of 50 well-capitalized, large-cap companies with strong market positions in the US. The fund uses various fundamental metrics to select growth equities.

