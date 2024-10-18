First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS) Sets New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $64.64 and last traded at $64.59, with a volume of 10861 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $64.55.

First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.46 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.11.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FTLS. UMB Bank n.a. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. NBC Securities Inc. increased its position in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 184.2% during the third quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at $84,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 248,800.0% in the 1st quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 2,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 2,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 44.2% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the period.

About First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF

The First Trust Long\u002FShort Equity ETF (FTLS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long\u002Fshort alternatives. The fund takes both long and short position in US-listed equity with US and foreign exposure. The actively managed funds will typically be 90-100% long and 0-50% short. FTLS was launched on Sep 9, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

