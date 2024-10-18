First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY) Stock Holdings Reduced by Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC

Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC lowered its position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) by 6.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,140 shares of the company’s stock after selling 991 shares during the quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers were worth $896,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 24,700.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Kings Path Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000.

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Stock Performance

RDVY opened at $60.79 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.46 billion, a PE ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $58.02 and a 200-day moving average of $56.13. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers has a 52-week low of $43.30 and a 52-week high of $60.90.

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Cuts Dividend

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th were given a dividend of $0.1912 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%.

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

