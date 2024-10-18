First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY) Stock Position Increased by RFG Advisory LLC

RFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Free Report) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 204,513 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,788 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.12% of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF worth $7,440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF during the second quarter worth $28,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF during the first quarter valued at $32,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF during the second quarter valued at $35,000.
First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF Trading Up 0.5 %
Shares of SDVY stock opened at $37.46 on Friday. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF has a 1-year low of $26.40 and a 1-year high of $37.47. The company has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.49.
First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF Cuts Dividend
First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF Profile
The First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (SDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of small- and mid-cap US companies with historically increasing dividends and that meet various fundamental criteria. SDVY was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF
- 3 REITs to Buy and Hold for the Long Term
- Oil Prices Fall, Sector Pulls Back: Time to Buy this Stock?
- Should You Add These Warren Buffett Stocks to Your Portfolio?
- AI Boom Fuels Demand for Dominion Energy Stock
- Investing in Travel Stocks Benefits
- Cathie Wood Cuts Robinhood Holdings—Follow Her Lead or Stay Put?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.