First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY) Stock Position Increased by RFG Advisory LLC

RFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Free Report) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 204,513 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,788 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.12% of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF worth $7,440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF during the second quarter worth $28,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF during the first quarter valued at $32,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF during the second quarter valued at $35,000.

Get First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF alerts:

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of SDVY stock opened at $37.46 on Friday. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF has a 1-year low of $26.40 and a 1-year high of $37.47. The company has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.49.

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF Cuts Dividend

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were issued a dividend of $0.1383 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%.

(Free Report)

The First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (SDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of small- and mid-cap US companies with historically increasing dividends and that meet various fundamental criteria. SDVY was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.