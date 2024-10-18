Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI) Shares Sold by Secure Asset Management LLC

Secure Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 7.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,697 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 896 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $1,922,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth $3,292,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at $296,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at $292,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at $645,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at $1,608,000. 90.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Fiserv from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $177.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $184.38.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Fiserv news, CEO Frank Bisignano sold 145,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.37, for a total transaction of $25,718,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,965,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $525,916,949.08. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP John Gibbons sold 18,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.21, for a total transaction of $3,177,486.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,764,211.83. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frank Bisignano sold 145,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.37, for a total transaction of $25,718,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,965,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $525,916,949.08. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 187,890 shares of company stock valued at $32,855,417 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Stock Down 1.0 %

FI stock opened at $195.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1 year low of $109.11 and a 1 year high of $198.86. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $176.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $160.90. The firm has a market cap of $114.52 billion, a PE ratio of 36.59, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.93.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.03. Fiserv had a net margin of 17.45% and a return on equity of 16.41%. The business had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.81 EPS. Fiserv’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

Featured Stories

