Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC) Sets New 52-Week High – Here’s Why

Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $31.16 and last traded at $31.16, with a volume of 8255 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.04.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FSBC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stephens lifted their target price on Five Star Bancorp from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Five Star Bancorp from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on Five Star Bancorp from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th.

Get Five Star Bancorp alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on FSBC

Five Star Bancorp Trading Up 0.2 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.56. The company has a market cap of $667.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 0.42.

Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Five Star Bancorp had a net margin of 22.24% and a return on equity of 14.03%. The business had revenue of $30.67 million during the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Five Star Bancorp will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Five Star Bancorp

In other Five Star Bancorp news, SVP Michael Eugene Lee sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.09, for a total value of $87,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,113,128.85. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 4,000 shares of company stock worth $116,340 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 25.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Five Star Bancorp

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Five Star Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $124,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Five Star Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Five Star Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $414,000. Interval Partners LP bought a new position in Five Star Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $450,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Five Star Bancorp by 8.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 22,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. 46.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Five Star Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Five Star Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Five Star Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in Northern California. It accepts various deposits, such as money market accounts, noninterest-bearing and interest checking accounts, savings accounts, term certificate accounts, and time deposits.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Five Star Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Star Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.