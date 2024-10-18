Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR) Short Interest Up 5.2% in September

Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,480,000 shares, an increase of 5.2% from the September 15th total of 5,210,000 shares. Currently, 18.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 662,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.3 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on FVRR. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Fiverr International from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. UBS Group lowered shares of Fiverr International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $37.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Fiverr International in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price (up from $30.00) on shares of Fiverr International in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fiverr International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.30.

Get Fiverr International alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Fiverr International

Fiverr International Stock Performance

Fiverr International stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.57. 15,759 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 829,576. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $872.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.93 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 3.17. Fiverr International has a 1 year low of $18.83 and a 1 year high of $31.61.

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $94.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.69 million. Fiverr International had a return on equity of 5.67% and a net margin of 3.17%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fiverr International will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FVRR. Shaker Investments LLC OH purchased a new stake in Fiverr International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $552,000. Engine Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Fiverr International by 2.7% during the second quarter. Engine Capital Management LP now owns 814,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,079,000 after purchasing an additional 21,144 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Fiverr International by 18.4% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 14,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 2,208 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fiverr International by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 109,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,568,000 after buying an additional 23,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in shares of Fiverr International during the first quarter worth approximately $400,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.00% of the company’s stock.

About Fiverr International

(Get Free Report)

Fiverr International Ltd. operates an online marketplace worldwide. Its platform enables sellers to sell their services and buyers to buy them. The company's platform includes various categories in ten verticals, including graphic and design, digital marketing, writing and translation, video and animation, music and audio, programming and tech, business, data, lifestyle, and photography.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fiverr International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiverr International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.