FlexShares Ultra-Short Income Fund (NYSEARCA:RAVI) Sees Large Volume Increase – Here’s Why

FlexShares Ultra-Short Income Fund (NYSEARCA:RAVI – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 390,848 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 518% from the previous session’s volume of 63,198 shares.The stock last traded at $75.48 and had previously closed at $75.45.

FlexShares Ultra-Short Income Fund Price Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.37.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FlexShares Ultra-Short Income Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RAVI. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of FlexShares Ultra-Short Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $13,087,000. Tactive Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of FlexShares Ultra-Short Income Fund by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Tactive Advisors LLC now owns 80,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,046,000 after purchasing an additional 6,263 shares during the last quarter. Cim LLC boosted its stake in shares of FlexShares Ultra-Short Income Fund by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cim LLC now owns 69,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,202,000 after purchasing an additional 2,191 shares during the last quarter. Auour Investments LLC boosted its stake in FlexShares Ultra-Short Income Fund by 1.1% during the first quarter. Auour Investments LLC now owns 14,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in FlexShares Ultra-Short Income Fund by 50.5% during the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 14,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 4,846 shares in the last quarter.

About FlexShares Ultra-Short Income Fund

The FlexShares Ready Access Variable Income Fund (RAVI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in an ultra-short-term portfolio of investment grade public and private debt issued domestically and abroad.

