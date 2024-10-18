Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) Shares Up 3.8% – Should You Buy?

Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 3.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $24.99 and last traded at $24.68. Approximately 845,372 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 3,275,724 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.77.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on FL. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Foot Locker from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. StockNews.com downgraded Foot Locker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Foot Locker from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Foot Locker in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Foot Locker from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.94.

Get Foot Locker alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Foot Locker

Foot Locker Trading Down 0.5 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The athletic footwear retailer reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.03. Foot Locker had a negative net margin of 4.48% and a positive return on equity of 2.73%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Foot Locker

In other news, major shareholder Vesa Equity Investment S.A R.L sold 246,886 shares of Foot Locker stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.93, for a total value of $8,129,955.98. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,146,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $367,047,395.56. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 787,566 shares of company stock valued at $26,090,866. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Foot Locker

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FL. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Foot Locker in the second quarter worth $31,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Foot Locker by 116.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,365 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Foot Locker by 156.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,616 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Foot Locker during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Foot Locker in the third quarter valued at about $47,000.

About Foot Locker

(Get Free Report)

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a footwear and apparel retailer in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Asia, and the Middle East. Its brand portfolio includes Foot Locker, a brand comprising sneakers and apparel; Kids Foot Locker, which offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories for children; and Champs Sports that operates as a mall-based specialty athletic footwear and apparel retailer.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Foot Locker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foot Locker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.