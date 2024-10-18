Fresenius Medical Care AG (NYSE:FMS) Short Interest Down 8.6% in September

Fresenius Medical Care AG (NYSE:FMS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 683,300 shares, a decrease of 8.6% from the September 15th total of 747,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 304,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Fresenius Medical Care Stock Performance

NYSE FMS traded up $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $20.04. 173,597 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 372,193. The firm has a market cap of $11.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.05. Fresenius Medical Care has a fifty-two week low of $16.37 and a fifty-two week high of $22.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Get Fresenius Medical Care alerts:

Fresenius Medical Care (NYSE:FMS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.38. The company had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.28 billion. Fresenius Medical Care had a net margin of 2.72% and a return on equity of 5.48%. On average, research analysts expect that Fresenius Medical Care will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fresenius Medical Care

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wulff Hansen & CO. boosted its position in Fresenius Medical Care by 1,809.0% during the second quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 343,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,556,000 after acquiring an additional 325,439 shares during the last quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. lifted its position in Fresenius Medical Care by 27.4% during the second quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. now owns 85,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,631,000 after buying an additional 18,360 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care by 10.9% in the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 60,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,151,000 after acquiring an additional 5,946 shares in the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care by 172.2% in the first quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 53,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 33,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 40,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $766,000 after acquiring an additional 6,373 shares during the period. 8.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Fresenius Medical Care from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on Fresenius Medical Care in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Fresenius Medical Care

Fresenius Medical Care Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fresenius Medical Care AG provides dialysis and related services for individuals with renal diseases in Germany, North America, and internationally. The company offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fresenius Medical Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresenius Medical Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.