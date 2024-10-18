FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI) PT Raised to $148.00 at Morgan Stanley

FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $140.00 to $148.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 1.87% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded FTAI Aviation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $132.00 in a report on Friday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on FTAI Aviation from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Compass Point increased their price target on FTAI Aviation from $118.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on FTAI Aviation from $120.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on FTAI Aviation from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.45.

Get FTAI Aviation alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on FTAI Aviation

FTAI Aviation Price Performance

Shares of FTAI stock opened at $145.29 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.81. FTAI Aviation has a one year low of $32.66 and a one year high of $149.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.56 billion, a PE ratio of 66.34 and a beta of 2.04.

FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $443.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $361.92 million. FTAI Aviation had a negative net margin of 1.50% and a positive return on equity of 180.68%. As a group, research analysts expect that FTAI Aviation will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FTAI Aviation

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in shares of FTAI Aviation by 2.0% during the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 11,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. raised its position in FTAI Aviation by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new stake in shares of FTAI Aviation in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in FTAI Aviation by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 28,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,897,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in FTAI Aviation by 26.8% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the period. 88.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About FTAI Aviation

(Get Free Report)

FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires aviation and offshore energy equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FTAI Aviation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTAI Aviation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.