Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Fuel Tech Stock Performance

Fuel Tech stock opened at $1.02 on Thursday. Fuel Tech has a 52 week low of $0.91 and a 52 week high of $1.34. The firm has a market cap of $30.99 million, a P/E ratio of -34.00 and a beta of 4.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.08.

Get Fuel Tech alerts:

Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $7.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.81 million. Fuel Tech had a negative net margin of 0.84% and a negative return on equity of 0.50%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fuel Tech will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Fuel Tech

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Fuel Tech by 5.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 874,618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $936,000 after acquiring an additional 44,512 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its position in Fuel Tech by 14.7% in the first quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 141,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 18,133 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in Fuel Tech by 42.6% during the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 401,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 119,763 shares during the last quarter. 20.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Fuel Tech, Inc provides boiler optimization, efficiency improvement, and air pollution reduction and control solutions to utility and industrial customers worldwide. The company operates through Air Pollution Control Technology and FUEL CHEM Technology segments. The Air Pollution Control Technology segment offers technologies to reduce nitrogen oxide (NOx) emissions in flue gas from boilers, incinerators, furnaces, and other stationary combustion sources; NOxOUT and HERT selective non-catalytic reduction systems; selective catalytic reduction systems comprising ammonia injection grid, and graduated straightening grid systems; I-NOx systems; ESP Processes and Services; ULTRA technology; and flue gas conditioning systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fuel Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fuel Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.