Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology (NASDAQ:BHAT) & SRM Entertainment (NASDAQ:SRM) Financial Comparison

SRM Entertainment and Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

SRM Entertainment has a beta of 1.85, suggesting that its share price is 85% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology has a beta of 1.12, suggesting that its share price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares SRM Entertainment and Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SRM Entertainment $5.76 million 1.27 -$2.05 million ($0.49) -1.44 Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology $73.69 million 0.06 -$19.30 million N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

SRM Entertainment has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology.

1.6% of SRM Entertainment shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.9% of Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. 26.2% of Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares SRM Entertainment and Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SRM Entertainment -92.34% -118.78% -107.39% Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for SRM Entertainment and Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SRM Entertainment 0 0 0 0 N/A Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology beats SRM Entertainment on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SRM Entertainment

SRM Entertainment, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells toys and souvenirs to theme parks. It sells its products through amusement parks, entertainment venues, and theme hotels in the United States, China, Japan, and internationally. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Jupiter, Florida.

About Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology

Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. designs, produces, promotes, and sells animated toys with mobile games features, intellectual property, and peripheral derivatives features worldwide. It offers AR Racer, a car-racing mobile game; AR Crazy Bug, a combat game played using a ladybug-shaped electronic toy; AR 3D Magic Box, which uses AR recognition technology to allow children to draw shapes or objects onto a physical card while the mobile game captures the drawings and animates them onto a set background; AR Dinosaur, an educational toy; and AR Shake Bouncing Bubble, which helps children to improve concentration and reaction, as well as Talking Tom and Friends' Bouncing Bubble. The company also holds license to sell products with WUHUANGWANSHUI brand images. Its distribution channels include domestic distributors, e-commerce platforms, supermarkets, and export distributors. Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. was incorporated in 2010 and is based in Xiamen, China.

