Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC Acquires Shares of 2,588 Kellanova (NYSE:K)

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Kellanova by 57.2% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kellanova by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 9,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Kellanova by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 13,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Kellanova by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 26,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,521,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kellanova by 61.9% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 83.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:K opened at $81.02 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $80.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.42. The stock has a market cap of $27.70 billion, a PE ratio of 30.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.73. Kellanova has a one year low of $49.28 and a one year high of $81.21.

Kellanova ( NYSE:K Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.11. Kellanova had a return on equity of 36.74% and a net margin of 6.72%. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Kellanova will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This is a boost from Kellanova’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Kellanova’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.39%.

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 114,583 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.25, for a total value of $9,195,285.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,482,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,051,249,113.75. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.23, for a total value of $4,452,494.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,908,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,913,501,352.74. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 114,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.25, for a total value of $9,195,285.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,482,855 shares in the company, valued at $4,051,249,113.75. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,154,298 shares of company stock worth $88,847,101 over the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on K. DA Davidson downgraded Kellanova from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $83.50 in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Kellanova from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $83.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on Kellanova in a research note on Friday, October 11th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Kellanova from $63.00 to $83.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Kellanova from $76.00 to $83.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.32.

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Australia, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

