Fund 1 Investments, Llc Buys 16,000 Shares of Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTSH) Stock

Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTSH – Get Free Report) major shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.58 per share, with a total value of $105,280.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 7,979,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,506,222.02. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Fund 1 Investments, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, October 10th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 4,700 shares of Tile Shop stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.43 per share, for a total transaction of $30,221.00.

On Tuesday, October 8th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 6,000 shares of Tile Shop stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.42 per share, with a total value of $38,520.00.

On Thursday, October 3rd, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 3,000 shares of Tile Shop stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.37 per share, with a total value of $19,110.00.

On Monday, September 30th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 17,500 shares of Tile Shop stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.55 per share, for a total transaction of $114,625.00.

On Friday, September 27th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 7,000 shares of Tile Shop stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.61 per share, with a total value of $46,270.00.

On Wednesday, September 25th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 11,500 shares of Tile Shop stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.55 per share, for a total transaction of $75,325.00.

On Monday, September 23rd, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 3,500 shares of Tile Shop stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.63 per share, with a total value of $23,205.00.

On Friday, September 20th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 27,900 shares of Tile Shop stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.65 per share, for a total transaction of $185,535.00.

On Wednesday, September 18th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 25,500 shares of Tile Shop stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.61 per share, for a total transaction of $168,555.00.

On Monday, September 16th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 2,507 shares of Tile Shop stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.41 per share, with a total value of $16,069.87.

Tile Shop Stock Up 0.3 %

TTSH opened at $6.83 on Friday. Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.33 and a 52 week high of $7.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.60. The company has a market cap of $304.11 million, a PE ratio of 32.52 and a beta of 1.42.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Tile Shop ( NASDAQ:TTSH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Tile Shop had a return on equity of 4.47% and a net margin of 1.50%. The business had revenue of $91.38 million for the quarter.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Tile Shop by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,298,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,131,000 after acquiring an additional 10,062 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Tile Shop by 5.1% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,108,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,684,000 after buying an additional 53,515 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its position in Tile Shop by 8.5% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 373,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,626,000 after buying an additional 29,400 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Tile Shop in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,417,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Tile Shop by 167.7% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 216,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after buying an additional 135,507 shares in the last quarter. 36.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tile Shop Company Profile

Tile Shop Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of natural stone and man-made tiles, setting and maintenance materials, and related accessories in the United States. The company offers natural stone products, including marble, travertine, granite, quartz, sandstone, slate, and onyx tiles; and man-made products, comprises ceramic, porcelain, glass, cement, wood look, and metal and luxury vinyl tile.

