Fund 1 Investments, Llc Buys 16,000 Shares of Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTSH) Stock

Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTSH – Get Free Report) major shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.58 per share, with a total value of $105,280.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 7,979,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,506,222.02. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Fund 1 Investments, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, October 10th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 4,700 shares of Tile Shop stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.43 per share, for a total transaction of $30,221.00.
- On Tuesday, October 8th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 6,000 shares of Tile Shop stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.42 per share, with a total value of $38,520.00.
- On Thursday, October 3rd, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 3,000 shares of Tile Shop stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.37 per share, with a total value of $19,110.00.
- On Monday, September 30th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 17,500 shares of Tile Shop stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.55 per share, for a total transaction of $114,625.00.
- On Friday, September 27th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 7,000 shares of Tile Shop stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.61 per share, with a total value of $46,270.00.
- On Wednesday, September 25th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 11,500 shares of Tile Shop stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.55 per share, for a total transaction of $75,325.00.
- On Monday, September 23rd, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 3,500 shares of Tile Shop stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.63 per share, with a total value of $23,205.00.
- On Friday, September 20th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 27,900 shares of Tile Shop stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.65 per share, for a total transaction of $185,535.00.
- On Wednesday, September 18th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 25,500 shares of Tile Shop stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.61 per share, for a total transaction of $168,555.00.
- On Monday, September 16th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 2,507 shares of Tile Shop stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.41 per share, with a total value of $16,069.87.
Tile Shop Stock Up 0.3 %
TTSH opened at $6.83 on Friday. Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.33 and a 52 week high of $7.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.60. The company has a market cap of $304.11 million, a PE ratio of 32.52 and a beta of 1.42.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Tile Shop by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,298,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,131,000 after acquiring an additional 10,062 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Tile Shop by 5.1% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,108,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,684,000 after buying an additional 53,515 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its position in Tile Shop by 8.5% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 373,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,626,000 after buying an additional 29,400 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Tile Shop in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,417,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Tile Shop by 167.7% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 216,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after buying an additional 135,507 shares in the last quarter. 36.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Tile Shop Company Profile
Tile Shop Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of natural stone and man-made tiles, setting and maintenance materials, and related accessories in the United States. The company offers natural stone products, including marble, travertine, granite, quartz, sandstone, slate, and onyx tiles; and man-made products, comprises ceramic, porcelain, glass, cement, wood look, and metal and luxury vinyl tile.
