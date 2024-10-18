Future (LON:FUTR) Shares Down 6.1% – Time to Sell?

Shares of Future plc (LON:FUTR – Get Free Report) traded down 6.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 923 ($12.05) and last traded at GBX 923.56 ($12.06). 712,423 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 61% from the average session volume of 441,476 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 984 ($12.85).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Future in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Future to a “sell” rating and boosted their price target for the company from GBX 660 ($8.62) to GBX 733 ($9.57) in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,464 ($19.12) price target on shares of Future in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,059.25 ($13.83).

Get Future alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Future

Future Stock Performance

About Future

The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.94. The stock has a market cap of £921.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,294.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,037.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 966.79.

(Get Free Report)

Future plc, together with its subsidiaries, publishes and distributes content for games, entertainment, technology, sports, savings and wealth, lifestyle, knowledge and news, and B2B sectors primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates through Media and Magazine segments. The company offers content through various forms, such as websites, email newsletters, videos, social platforms, magazines, and events, as well as advertising comprising digital advertising, AVOD, newsletters, events, and lead generation; eCommerce, including print and digital subscriptions, and newstrade; and direct consumer monetisation frameworks.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Future Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Future and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.