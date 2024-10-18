FY2024 Earnings Estimate for ABT Issued By William Blair

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) – Analysts at William Blair lifted their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note issued on Thursday, October 17th. William Blair analyst M. Kaczor now forecasts that the healthcare product maker will post earnings per share of $4.67 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $4.65. The consensus estimate for Abbott Laboratories’ current full-year earnings is $4.66 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Abbott Laboratories’ Q1 2025 earnings at $1.10 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $1.47 EPS.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.01. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 13.65% and a return on equity of 20.18%. The firm had revenue of $10.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on ABT. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $119.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $107.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.67.

ABT opened at $117.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $205.10 billion, a PE ratio of 36.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $113.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Abbott Laboratories has a 12-month low of $91.64 and a 12-month high of $121.64.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.54%.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, CEO Robert B. Ford sold 141,679 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.41, for a total value of $16,492,852.39. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 220,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,617,068.19. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ABT. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,448 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,445,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 32.7% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 38,695 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $4,021,000 after buying an additional 9,546 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 3.4% in the third quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 24,349 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,776,000 after buying an additional 794 shares during the period. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 9.0% during the third quarter. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,261 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $714,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 3.9% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 117,370 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $13,381,000 after purchasing an additional 4,361 shares during the period. 75.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The company provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière’s disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

