FY2024 EPS Estimates for MTY Food Group Raised by Analyst

MTY Food Group Inc. (TSE:MTY – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Raymond James raised their FY2024 EPS estimates for MTY Food Group in a report issued on Tuesday, October 15th. Raymond James analyst M. Glen now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $4.12 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.69. The consensus estimate for MTY Food Group’s current full-year earnings is $4.49 per share.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on MTY. National Bankshares raised their price target on MTY Food Group from C$53.00 to C$54.00 in a report on Thursday, September 26th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of MTY Food Group from C$49.00 to C$51.00 in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of MTY Food Group from C$51.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$54.43.

MTY Food Group Price Performance

Shares of TSE MTY opened at C$47.13 on Friday. MTY Food Group has a fifty-two week low of C$40.45 and a fifty-two week high of C$59.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.40, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$44.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$45.46.

MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 11th. The company reported C$1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.04 by C$0.42. The company had revenue of C$292.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$300.60 million. MTY Food Group had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 8.30%.

MTY Food Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 5th will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 5th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. MTY Food Group’s payout ratio is 28.21%.

MTY Food Group Company Profile

MTY Food Group Inc operates and franchises quick-service, fast-casual, and casual dining restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It also sells retail products under a multitude of banners. The company was formerly known as iNsu Innovations Group Inc and changed its name to MTY Food Group Inc in July 2003.

