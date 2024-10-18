FY2024 EPS Estimates for TXO Partners Reduced by Analyst

TXO Partners, L.P. (NYSE:TXO – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Capital One Financial cut their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for TXO Partners in a research note issued on Wednesday, October 16th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now expects that the company will earn $0.88 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.98. The consensus estimate for TXO Partners’ current full-year earnings is $0.98 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for TXO Partners’ Q2 2025 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.35 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.37 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.60 EPS.

Shares of TXO Partners stock opened at $18.87 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $583.80 million, a P/E ratio of -3.23 and a beta of 0.05. TXO Partners has a 52-week low of $17.20 and a 52-week high of $23.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a current ratio of 3.27. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.65.

TXO Partners ( NYSE:TXO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $57.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.77 million. TXO Partners had a negative net margin of 60.08% and a positive return on equity of 9.33%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th were given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.08%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 20th. TXO Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -38.97%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in TXO Partners by 1,127.0% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,025,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,682,000 after acquiring an additional 942,295 shares during the period. Energy Income Partners LLC grew its position in shares of TXO Partners by 37.7% in the first quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 493,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,857,000 after purchasing an additional 135,029 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of TXO Partners by 43.4% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 234,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,727,000 after purchasing an additional 70,918 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TXO Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,032,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in TXO Partners by 89.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,020,000 after purchasing an additional 70,871 shares in the last quarter. 27.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TXO Partners, L.P., an oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, optimization, and exploitation of conventional oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves in North America. Its acreage positions are concentrated in the Permian Basin of West Texas and New Mexico and the San Juan Basin of New Mexico and Colorado.

