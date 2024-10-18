FY2025 Earnings Forecast for AutoZone Issued By Roth Capital

AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Roth Capital issued their FY2025 earnings estimates for AutoZone in a report issued on Tuesday, October 15th. Roth Capital analyst S. Stember forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $159.26 for the year. Roth Capital currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for AutoZone’s current full-year earnings is $157.99 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for AutoZone’s Q4 2025 earnings at $58.71 EPS.

Get AutoZone alerts:

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 21st. Evercore ISI upped their price target on AutoZone from $3,300.00 to $3,350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $3,025.00 price objective on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Redburn Atlantic raised AutoZone to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $3,205.00 to $2,917.00 in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,202.71.

AutoZone Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of AutoZone stock opened at $3,156.01 on Friday. AutoZone has a 52 week low of $2,375.35 and a 52 week high of $3,256.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3,131.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3,008.37. The stock has a market cap of $53.91 billion, a PE ratio of 21.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.70.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 24th. The company reported $48.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $53.31 by ($5.20). AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 52.99% and a net margin of 14.40%. The firm had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $46.46 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Insider Transactions at AutoZone

In related news, Chairman William C. Rhodes III sold 13,000 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,107.15, for a total transaction of $40,392,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 13,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,055,777.55. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman William C. Rhodes III sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,107.15, for a total transaction of $40,392,950.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 13,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,055,777.55. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP John Scott Murphy sold 1,580 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,107.69, for a total transaction of $4,910,150.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,785,166.42. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,880 shares of company stock valued at $46,225,660. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AutoZone

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 35.3% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,138,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in AutoZone by 60.7% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 22,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,326,000 after purchasing an additional 8,427 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in AutoZone by 12.9% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 3,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,059,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AutoZone in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,816,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the fourth quarter worth $879,000. 92.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AutoZone

(Get Free Report)

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.