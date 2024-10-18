FY2025 EPS Estimates for Lundin Mining Decreased by Analyst

Lundin Mining Co. (TSE:LUN – Free Report) – Research analysts at Stifel Canada lowered their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for Lundin Mining in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 15th. Stifel Canada analyst C. Mcgill now expects that the mining company will post earnings per share of $0.88 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.89.

LUN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Lundin Mining from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from C$18.20 to C$17.30 in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Lundin Mining from C$20.00 to C$16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Scotiabank upgraded Lundin Mining from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from C$18.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Monday, August 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Lundin Mining from C$17.50 to C$16.50 in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on Lundin Mining from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lundin Mining currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$17.51.

Lundin Mining Stock Performance

Lundin Mining has a 1-year low of C$8.18 and a 1-year high of C$17.97. The stock has a market cap of C$10.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$13.35 and a 200-day moving average price of C$14.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.64, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The mining company reported C$0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.25 by C($0.03). Lundin Mining had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 5.04%. The company had revenue of C$1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.51 billion.

Insider Activity

In other Lundin Mining news, Director Jack Oliver Lundin purchased 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$12.55 per share, with a total value of C$815,854.00. Insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

About Lundin Mining

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Chile, Brazil, the United States, Portugal, Sweden, and Argentina. It primarily produces copper, zinc, gold, nickel, and molybdenum, as well as lead, silver, and other metals.

