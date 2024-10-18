FY2025 EPS Estimates for NovoCure Raised by Leerink Partnrs

NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR – Free Report) – Research analysts at Leerink Partnrs boosted their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of NovoCure in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 15th. Leerink Partnrs analyst J. Chang now anticipates that the medical equipment provider will post earnings of ($1.40) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($1.42). The consensus estimate for NovoCure’s current full-year earnings is ($1.34) per share.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.09. NovoCure had a negative net margin of 30.67% and a negative return on equity of 45.68%. The company had revenue of $150.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.54) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on NVCR. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of NovoCure in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of NovoCure from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. HC Wainwright raised shares of NovoCure from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $24.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of NovoCure from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.17.

NASDAQ:NVCR opened at $16.90 on Friday. NovoCure has a one year low of $10.87 and a one year high of $24.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.34 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 6.46 and a quick ratio of 6.22.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in NovoCure in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of NovoCure by 61.7% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,644 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of NovoCure in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in NovoCure during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in NovoCure by 278.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,880 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 2,118 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of tumor treating fields (TTFields) devices for the treatment of solid tumor cancers in the United States, Germany, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company’s TTFields devices include Optune Gio and Optune Lua.

