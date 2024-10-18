FY2026 EPS Forecast for Inventiva Increased by Analyst

Inventiva S.A. (NASDAQ:IVA – Free Report) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright raised their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for Inventiva in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 15th. HC Wainwright analyst E. Arce now expects that the company will earn ($2.43) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($3.22). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Inventiva’s current full-year earnings is ($2.25) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Inventiva’s FY2027 earnings at ($3.06) EPS and FY2028 earnings at $1.20 EPS.

Get Inventiva alerts:

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Inventiva from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Inventiva currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.25.

Inventiva Price Performance

IVA opened at $2.50 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.16 and a 200-day moving average of $2.79. Inventiva has a fifty-two week low of $1.53 and a fifty-two week high of $4.75.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Inventiva

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Inventiva stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Inventiva S.A. (NASDAQ:IVA – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 10,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000. 19.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Inventiva

(Get Free Report)

Inventiva SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oral small molecule therapies for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is Lanifibranor, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat NASH. The company also develops Odiparcil for the treatment of patients with mucopolysaccharidoses type VI.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Inventiva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inventiva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.