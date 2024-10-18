GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT) Plans Dividend of $0.04

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, October 17th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, October 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 17th. This is a boost from GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust’s previous dividend of $0.03.
GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust Price Performance
Shares of GNT opened at $5.88 on Friday. GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust has a one year low of $4.59 and a one year high of $6.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.58.
GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust Company Profile
