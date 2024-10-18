Gamehost (TSE:GH) Hits New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Gamehost Inc. (TSE:GH – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$10.63 and last traded at C$10.61, with a volume of 500 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$10.60.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$227.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.03, a PEG ratio of 17.43 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$10.48 and its 200 day moving average price is C$10.37.

Gamehost (TSE:GH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported C$0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$20.30 million for the quarter. Gamehost had a return on equity of 19.14% and a net margin of 24.78%. Equities research analysts expect that Gamehost Inc. will post 0.9795918 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. Gamehost’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.48%.

Gamehost Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates hospitality and gaming properties in Alberta. It operates through Gaming, Hotel, and Food and Beverage segments. The company's gaming activities include the operation of company owned table games, electronic gaming tables, government owned slot machines, video lottery terminals, and lottery ticket kiosks, as well as the provision of food, beverage, and entertainment services.

