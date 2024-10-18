Gear Energy (TSE:GXE) Lowered to “Hold” at Atb Cap Markets

Gear Energy (TSE:GXE – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Atb Cap Markets from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.
Gear Energy Price Performance
GXE stock opened at C$0.59 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.63 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of C$155.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 3.52. Gear Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$0.57 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.26, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.95.
Gear Energy (TSE:GXE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported C$0.04 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.04. Gear Energy had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 5.36%. The company had revenue of C$40.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$40.20 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Gear Energy will post 0.1399549 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Insider Transactions at Gear Energy
About Gear Energy
Gear Energy Ltd., an exploration and production company, engages in the acquiring, developing, and holding of interests in petroleum and natural gas properties and assets in Canada. The company's oil properties are located in Central Alberta, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southeast Saskatchewan.
