Generac (NYSE:GNRC) Price Target Increased to $190.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Piper Sandler from $175.00 to $190.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Generac in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Roth Mkm lifted their price target on shares of Generac from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. StockNews.com cut shares of Generac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Generac from $139.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Generac from $129.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.43.

NYSE:GNRC opened at $168.39 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $10.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $153.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $145.60. Generac has a 1-year low of $79.86 and a 1-year high of $176.14.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.15. Generac had a net margin of 6.03% and a return on equity of 15.35%. The firm had revenue of $998.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Generac will post 6.47 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.93, for a total value of $794,650.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 562,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,346,790.61. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Generac during the third quarter worth approximately $99,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Generac in the third quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Rheos Capital Works Inc. acquired a new position in Generac in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,766,000. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC boosted its holdings in Generac by 43.3% in the third quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 62,150 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,874,000 after purchasing an additional 18,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Generac by 3.7% in the third quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 5,330 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $847,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. 84.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes various energy technology products and solution worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; residential storage solution, which consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products.

