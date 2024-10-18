Generation Mining Limited (TSE:GENM) Director Stephen William Reford Purchases 60,500 Shares

Generation Mining Limited (TSE:GENM – Get Free Report) Director Stephen William Reford bought 60,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.24 per share, with a total value of C$14,683.35.

Generation Mining Trading Up 8.3 %

Generation Mining stock traded up C$0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting C$0.26. The company had a trading volume of 305,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 208,334. Generation Mining Limited has a 1-year low of C$0.17 and a 1-year high of C$0.41. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.26. The stock has a market cap of C$61.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.25 and a beta of 1.64.

About Generation Mining

Generation Mining Limited, an exploration and development stage company, focuses on the mining of base and precious metal deposits in Canada. The company explores for molybdenum, tungsten, palladium, copper, platinum, gold, and silver deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Marathon palladium-copper project located in north-western Ontario.

