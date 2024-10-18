Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) Hits New 12-Month Low – Time to Sell?

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $23.23 and last traded at $23.25, with a volume of 645297 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.66.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Genmab A/S in a research note on Wednesday. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on Genmab A/S in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Genmab A/S from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Genmab A/S in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.20.

Get Genmab A/S alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on GMAB

Genmab A/S Stock Up 1.6 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.80 and its 200-day moving average is $27.15. The firm has a market cap of $15.18 billion, a PE ratio of 19.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.98.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $779.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $734.60 million. Genmab A/S had a return on equity of 17.48% and a net margin of 29.06%. On average, analysts forecast that Genmab A/S will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Genmab A/S

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Genmab A/S by 137.7% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 194.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genmab A/S in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 1,702.8% during the 2nd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 5,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 4,853 shares during the period. Finally, Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. acquired a new stake in Genmab A/S during the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.07% of the company’s stock.

Genmab A/S Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; and Amivantamab for advanced or metastatic gastric or esophageal cancer and NSCLC.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Genmab A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genmab A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.