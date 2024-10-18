Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) Price Target Lowered to $35.00 at Bank of America

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Bank of America from $39.00 to $35.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Gentex from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Gentex from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Gentex from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 29th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Gentex from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Gentex from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gentex presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.13.

Shares of GNTX opened at $29.69 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a PE ratio of 15.71, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.83 and its 200-day moving average is $32.48. Gentex has a fifty-two week low of $27.86 and a fifty-two week high of $37.58.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.15). Gentex had a return on equity of 17.78% and a net margin of 17.87%. The firm had revenue of $572.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $623.28 million. Analysts predict that Gentex will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 9th. Gentex’s payout ratio is 25.40%.

In other Gentex news, major shareholder Corp Gentex bought 3,152,500 shares of Gentex stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.00 per share, with a total value of $15,762,500.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 6,463,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,319,040. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNTX. Scharf Investments LLC grew its holdings in Gentex by 36,001.4% during the 2nd quarter. Scharf Investments LLC now owns 2,278,357 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $76,803,000 after acquiring an additional 2,272,046 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Gentex by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,728,378 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $285,069,000 after purchasing an additional 1,905,356 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Gentex by 41.2% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 4,677,655 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $168,957,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363,898 shares during the period. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Gentex by 287.7% in the 1st quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 1,204,152 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $43,494,000 after purchasing an additional 893,552 shares during the period. Finally, Leeward Investments LLC MA acquired a new position in shares of Gentex in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,289,000. 86.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, Republic of Korea, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

