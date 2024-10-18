Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW) Sets New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $7.24 and last traded at $7.23, with a volume of 422602 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.15.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Genworth Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th.

The company has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.00 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.45.

Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.09. Genworth Financial had a return on equity of 0.25% and a net margin of 0.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 EPS.

In other news, CEO Thomas J. Mcinerney sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.88, for a total value of $1,032,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,532,954 shares in the company, valued at $31,186,723.52. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Genworth Financial during the fourth quarter worth $431,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Genworth Financial by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 131,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $846,000 after buying an additional 4,435 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Genworth Financial by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 920,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,920,000 after acquiring an additional 141,028 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Genworth Financial by 69.8% in the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 530,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,410,000 after acquiring an additional 218,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. boosted its position in Genworth Financial by 9.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 19,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780 shares during the last quarter. 81.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Genworth Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mortgage and long-term care insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Enact, Long-Term Care Insurance, and Life and Annuities. The Enact segment offers private mortgage insurance products primarily insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans; and pool mortgage insurance products.

